Album Stream: Young Thug – Beautiful Thugger Girls

Young Thug just released his latest project Beautiful Thugger Girls. Featuring guest appearances by Future, Snoop Dogg, Lil Durk, Jaequees & Millie Go Lightly. You can stream it in its entirety below and pick it up now on iTunes.

