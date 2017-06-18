Album Stream: J Dilla – J Dilla’s Delights, Vol. 1

Even though it’s been 12 years since his passing, J Dilla‘s stash of beats seems to infinite as another instrumental project titled J Dilla’s Delights, Vol. 1 has just been released in his honor. You can stream it in its entirety below and pick it up now on iTunes.

