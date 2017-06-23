Album Stream: DJ Khaled – Grateful

By Cyclone -
0
8

DJ Khaled just released his highly anticipated 10th studio album, Grateful. Featuring guest appearances by Jay Z, Beyonce, Chance The Rapper, Quavo, Justin Bieber, Drake, Rihanna, Bryson Tiller, Pusha T, Jadakiss, Travis Scott, Rick Ross, Big Sean, Nas, Raekwon, Fat Joe, Future, Migos, Gucci Mane and 2 Chainz.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY