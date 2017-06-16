Album Stream: Big Boi – Boomiverse

Big Boi just released his new solo album Boomiverse. His his first since 2012’s Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors. Featuring guest appearances by Gucci Mane, Jeezy, Killer Mike, Snoop Dogg, Curren$y and more. You can stream it in its entirety below and pick it up now on iTunes.

