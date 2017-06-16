Album Stream: 2 Chainz – Pretty Girls Like Trap Music

2 Chainz delivers his new album Pretty Girls Like Trap Music. Featuring guest appearances by Drake, Travis Scott, Gucci Mane, Pharrell, Nicki Minaj, Migos, Ty Dolla $ign, Swae Lee, Jhené Aiko and Trey Songz. You can stream it in its entirety below and pick it up now on iTunes.

