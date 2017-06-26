2017 BET Awards Performances

Last night, the 2017 BET Awards took place in Los Angeles. The night was filled with many memorable moments including Chance The Rapper winning Best New Artist & receiving the Humanitarian award and Remy Ma upsetting Nicki Minaj winning the Best Female Hip Hop Award. There were also a few memorable performances, which included French Montana, Swae Lee, Big Sean, Mary J. Blige, Chris Brown, Post Malone, Migos & more. You can watch all of the performances below.

FRENCH MONTANA & SWAE LEE “UNFORGETTABLE”

BIG SEAN “SACRIFICES”, “MOVES” & “BOUNCE BACK”

POST MALONE “CONGRATULATIONS” + MIGOS “T-SHIRT” & “BAD & BOUJEE”

CHRIS BROWN & GUCCI MANE “PARTY”

MARY J. BLIGE & A$AP ROCKY “LOVE YOURSELF”

FUTURE & KENDRICK LAMAR “MASK OFF (REMIX)”

NEW EDITION TRIBUTE