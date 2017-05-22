Video: Nicki Minaj & Drake Perform At 2017 Billboard Music Awards



The 2017 Billboard Music Awards took place last night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Nicki Minaj hit the stage with special guests Jason Derulo, David Guetta, Lil Wayne, Bruno Mars and Drake to perform a medley performance that included “No Frauds”, “Light My Body Up”, “Swalla”, “Regret In Your Tears” and more.

Drake, who is set a Billboard Awards record winning 13 awards, which included Top Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album for Views, Top Hot 100 Artist and Top Streaming Artist and more, hit the stage to perform his record “Gyalchester” from his new album More Life.