Video: CyHi The Prynce – LA Leakers Freestyle

By Cyclone -
0
5


CyHi The Prynce his up Power 106‘s LA Leakers. While there he hopped on Kendrick Lamar’s “HiiiPower” for a quick freestyle. His debut album No Dope On Sundays is on the way.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY