New Music: Young Thug – Free Blac Youngsta

Young Thug gives fans his new record “Free Blac Youngsta” in support of the CMG artist who just turned himself in to Charlotte, NC in connection to orchestrating the attempt on Young Dolph’s life during the 2017 CIAA festivities..

