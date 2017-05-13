New Music: Willie The Kid & V Don ft. Roc Marciano – 24 Hours

By Cyclone -
0
6


Willie The Kid & V Don get an assist from Roc Marciano for a new collab titled “24 Hours”. This is the first single off of their upcoming joint project, Deutsche Marks, which drops on May 19th and feature guest appearances by Roc Marciano, Smoke DZA and Meyhem Lauren.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY