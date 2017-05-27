New Music: Twista ft. Cap 1 – Baddest (Prod. by Zaytoven)



Twista just announced that he will be releasing a new album titled Crook County. Here is the first single “Baddest” featuring Cap 1. Produced by Zaytoven. Crook County will be released on July 7th and also feature guest appearances by Vic Spencer, Blac Youngsta, Supa BWE, The Boy Illinois, Jeremih, YP and more.

Cook County tracklist:

1. Disrespectful (Prod. by Xcel for Beat Bangers Production)

2. Mortuary ft. Vic Spencer (Prod. by Zenzan Beats)

3. New Flow ft. Bandman Kevo (Prod. by YF Beatz)

4. Happy Days ft. Supa Bwe (Prod. by Zenzan Beats)

5. Hollywood (Prod. by Supe & Cal-i)

6. Baddest ft. Cap 1 (Prod. by Zaytoven)

7. Paper Chasin ft. Blac Youngsta & B. Scott (Prod. by YF Beatz)

8. Dreams ft. Bodi Deeder (Prod. by Xcel for Beat Bangers Production)

9. Stackin Paper (Prod. by Chase The Money)

10. Just In Case ft. The Boy Illinois (Prod. by Zenzan Beats)

11. Next To You ft. Jeremih (Prod. by Ty Fyffe)

12. Spend It ft. YP (Prod. by DJ Tight Mike for 1 Street Heat Production)

13. Can’t Be Me (Prod. by DJ Tight Mike for 1 Street Heat Production)