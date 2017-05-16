New Music: Thirstin Howl III ft. Prodigy – Skillmatic

Lo-Life‘s Thirstin Howl III returns with a new project titled Skillmatic. Here is one of the standout tracks, which is also the title track featuring Mobb Deep‘s Prodigy. You can pick up physical copies of his new album now here.

