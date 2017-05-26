New Music: Terrace Martin & The Pollyseeds ft. Problem – Intentions

Terrace Martin introduces his new Jazz group The Pollyseeds with the new single “Intentions” featuring Problem.Their upcoming debut project Sounds of Crenshaw Vol 1,will feature Herbie Hancock, Kendrick Lamar and more.

