New Music: Rob Stone – Sender / WWE / Trap Brazy

By Cyclone -
0
7


Rob Stone continues his beef with XXXTENTACION and Ski Mask The Slump God as he releases 3 new diss records titled “Sender” featuring Malik Burgers and Thommed Cruz, “WWE”, and “Trap Brazy”.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY