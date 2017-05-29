New Music: Raekwon X P.U.R.E – Escapist

By Cyclone -
0
5


Raekwon and his H20 Records artist P.U.R.E link up for a new track titled “Escapist“. Produced by Scram Jones. Raekwon’s new album The Wild in stores now.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY