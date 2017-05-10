New Music: Mozzy ft. YFN Lucci – Depending On Me

Sacramento’s Mozzy links with YFN Lucci for his latest release “Depending On Me”. Produced by Dave Dash-O and Sorry Jay Nari. His new joint project with MMG‘s Gunplay Dreadlocks & Headshots is on the way.

