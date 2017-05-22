New Music: Lil Yachty ft. Key! – Yea

Lil Yachty will be releasing his new album Teenage Emotions on May 26th. Here is the latest single titled “Yea” featuring his hometown bredren Key!. Produced by F1LTHY. You can pre-order Teenage Emotions now on iTunes.

