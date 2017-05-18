New Music: Lil Yachty ft. Evander Griiim – X-Men

By Cyclone -
0
5


Lil Yachty leaks another new record from his upcoming album Teenage Emotions. This one is titled “X-Men” featuring Texas newcomer Evander Griiim. He also spoke with Zane Lowe for a quick interview.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY