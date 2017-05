The guy who bought the final Wu-Tang album for $2 million, Martin Shkreli, is back at it again. He claims to already possess Lil Wayne’s long-delayed album, Tha Carter V. To prove it, he played two more new tracks. The first is a collab with Weezy & Kendrick Lamar titled “Mona Lisa”. The other is a record titled “The Life of Carter”. He’s annoying but enjoy the hopes of Carter V dropping soon.