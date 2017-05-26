New Music: Kuniva ft. Royce Da 5’9 & Kid Vishis – Keep Calm

By Cyclone -
0
5


Kuniva of D12 gets an assist from Royce Da 5’9 and his brother Kid Vishis on their new collab “Keep Calm”. Off of the upcoming Digital Dynasty 45 mixtape, which will be hosted by Talib Kweli.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY