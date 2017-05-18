New Music: Kool G. Rap ft. Manolo Rose, Sheek Louch & Cormega – Capitol Hill

Kool G. Rap gives us a new leak from his upcoming album Return of The Don. This one is titled “Capitol Hill” featuring Sheek Louch, Cormega and Manolo Rose. Produced by MoSS. Return of The Don is set to hit stores on June 2nd.

