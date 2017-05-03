New Music: Kool G. Rap ft. Freeway & Fame of M.O.P – Wise Guys



Kool G. Rap will be releasing a new album titled Return of The Don on June 2nd. Here is his new single “Wise Guys” featuring Freeway and Fame of M.O.P. Produced by MoSS with additional scratches provided by Statik Selektah. Also check out the full tracklist for his upcoming album, which is produced entirely by MoSS and features guest appearances from Fred The Godson, AG Da Coroner, N.O.R.E, Raekwon, Sheek Louch, Cormega, Saigon, Ransom, Manolo Rose, Termanology, KXNG Crooked, Westside Gunn, Conway and the late Sean Price.



1.) Return Of The Don

2.) Mack Lean ft. Fred The Godson & AG Da Coroner

3.) Criminal Outfit ft. Noreaga

4.) Wise Guys ft. Fame (M.O.P.) & Freeway

5.) Out For That Life ft. Raekwon

6.) Times Up

7.) Capitol Hill ft. Manolo Rose, Sheek Louch & Cormega

8.) Running ft. Termanology & Saigon

9.) World Is Mine ft. KXNG Crooked, Willie The Kid & Pearl Gates

10.) Popped Off ft. Sean Price & Ransom

11.) Rest In Peace ft. Conway The Machine & Westside Gunn