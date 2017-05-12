New Music: Faith Evans & The Notorious B.I.G. ft. Sheek Louch & Styles P – Take Me There

Faith Evans calls on Styles P and Sheek Louch for the track “Take Me There”. Produced by Just Blaze. Off of Faith’s upcoming duets album with The Notorious B.I.G. titled The King & I.

