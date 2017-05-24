New Music: DJ Green Lantern ft. Royce Da 5’9 & Conway – iLL

DJ Green Lantern gets Royce Da 5’9 and Conway to spit a few bars for his new record “iLL”. Produced by DJ Green Lantern. This will be featured on new Conway’s Reject on Steroids and Royce’s Bar Exam 4.

