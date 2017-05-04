New Music: Dej Loaf – Birdcall 1.5

By Cyclone -
DeJ Loaf gives fans a continuation of her record “Birdcall” off her Sell Sole mixtape. This one is titled “Birdcall 1.5“. Produced by Hona Costello.

