New Music: David Banner ft. Cee-Lo Green & Raheem DeVaughn – Magnolia

David Banner will be releasing his new album The God Box on May 19th. He links with Cee-Lo Green and Raheem DeVaughn for a new record titled “Magnolia” He had this to say about the track.

“The song represents the relationship of trees in Mississippi and Africans throughout history”.

