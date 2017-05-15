New Music: Chance The Rapper x KAYTRANADA – And They Say

Here’s the CDQ version of Chance The Rapper‘s record with KAYTRANADA titled “And They Say“. Here’s been performing the track at shows for a while but he gave Pharrell’s IamOTHER Radio show on Beats 1 the green light to premiere the official audio.

