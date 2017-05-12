New Music: Calvin Harris ft. Future & Khalid – Rollin

Calvin Harris calls on Future and Khalid for his latest single “Rollin”. Off of his upcoming album Funk Wav Bounces, Vol. 1, which will also feature guest artists by Pharrell, Big Sean, ScHoolBoy Q, Nicki Minaj, Frank Ocean and more.

