New Music: Bryson Tiller ft. Young Thug – Get Mine

Bryson Tiller just announced the release date for his upcoming project True To Self, which is June 23rd. To celebrate he decided to give fans 3 new songs. The first is “Get Mine” featuring Young Thug, “Honey” and “Something Tells Me”.

