New Music: Bobo Swae ft. Rae Sremmurd – Rowdy

By Cyclone -
0
4


Sremm Life member Bobo Swae keeps it crew with Rae Sremmurd on his new single “Rowdy“. Produced by DJ Sremm. Also check out Slim Jxmmi in Riff Raff‘s new visual “Tip Toe 2”.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY