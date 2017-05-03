New Music: B.o.B ft. Young Thug – Xantastic

By Cyclone
9

B.o.B gets an assist from Young Thug for his new single “Xantastic”. Off of his upcoming album ETHER. Also check out the full ETHER tracklist, which features guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Big K.R.I.T, Ty Dolla $ign, Cee-Lo Green, Usher and Young Dro.

