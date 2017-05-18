Music Video: Talib Kweli & Styles P ft. NIKO IS, Jadakiss & Sheek Louch – Nine Point Five

Talib Kweli and Styles P takes us on the road along with Sheek Louch, Jadakiss and NIKO IS for the official video for their collab “Nine Point Five”. Off their new joint EP, The Seven.

