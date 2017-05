Mike WiLL calls on Kendrick Lamar, Gucci Mane and Rae Sremmurd for the official video to their collab “Perfect Pint“. Directed by Nabil. Off of his project Ransom 2.

Stream Gucci Mane’s new Drop Top Wop album here, listen to a new Rae Sremmurd remix of “Unforgettable” here and check out Kendrick’s remix of “Mask Off here.