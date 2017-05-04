Music Video: Kid Ink ft. Ty Dolla $ign – F With You

Kid Ink calls on Ty Dolla $ign for the party filled new visual for their collab “F With You“. You can pre-order Kid Ink’s new EP 7 Series now here and pick it up when it hits stores on May 5.

