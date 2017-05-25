Music Video: Gucci Mane – Hurt Feelings

Gucci Mane will be releasing his new project Drop Top Wizop with Metro Boomin on May 26th. Before the release he decides to premiere the official video for his record “Hurt Feelings”. Featuring cameos by Rick Ross and Young Dolph.

