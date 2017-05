Grafh gives us a new video for his track “Feel Again” featuring Meredith O’Connor. He touches on the subject of teen suicide and the bullying in the visuals. Off of his album Painkillers: Reloaded. Grafh had this to say about the video”

“One of my closest friend’s little brother committed suicide. So many teens are suffering inside & feel they have no voice nor any one that can actually hear them. Nobody listens. I just wanted to speak out & let them know that I understand.”