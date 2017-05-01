Music Video: Fat Joe & Remy Ma ft. The-Dream & Vindata – Heartbreak

Fat Joe and Remy Ma continue to push their joint album Plata O Plomo with the visuals for their record “Heartbreak” featuring The-Dream and Vindata. Directed by Eif Rivera.

