The lineup for the 2017 Budweiser Made In America Festival has been announced and will be headlined by Jay Z and J. Cole along with The Chainsmokers. The festival will take place September 2-3 in Philly. Other notable performers will be 21 Savage, Run The Jewels, Solange, Migos, Pusha T, DMX, DJ Mustard, Vic Mensa, Rapsody & many more. You can see the full list of performers below and pick up tickets on pre-sale now here.