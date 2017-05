Deniro Farrar just releases his new 6-track EP titled Guilty Until Proven Innocent. Dedicated to his his imprisoned brother Tune. Deniro had this to say about the project:



This project is inspired by the current situation my younger brother Tune is currently in. During his trial for murder back in 2013 I had a chance to see just how wicked the so called justice system is. So I present to you G.U.P.I

Also check out his new video “Angel”