Being a Pop Star in Today’s Digital Age: Katrix and Her Hidden Album “Fugitive”

Being a music artist today isn’t only limited to musical abilities, in today’s age of the digital world and marketplace, musicians and performers have to engage with their fans on a multitude of levels. Katrix, having originally been held back by a fear of the spotlight has, since deciding she could no longer live with the misery keeping her music inside, embraced all that it is to be a pop star today. She has faced down her fears of the public eye, finally released her hidden album Fugitive, and is going for what she wants more than anything: to make music her career. She is moving forward with music along many different avenues from her first album release Fugitive, to helping put together the musical film, “I am Music.” Not only will you be able to see her perform songs not on her album, but you’ll get to see a full range of her abilities. It is most definitely going to be a true vision of her talents, and just how far she can go with everything she has!