2 Chainz – Pretty Girls Love Trap Music (Tracklist)

2 Chainz is set to drop his new album Pretty Gitls Love Trap Music on June 16th. He dropped the cover a few days ago, now he gives u a look at the official tracklist, which will feature guest appearances by Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Migos, Gucci Mane, Drake, Pharrell, Trey Songz & more. You can pre-order Pretty Gitls Love Trap Music now on iTunes.