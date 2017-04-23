Video: Lil Wayne On ESPN’s ‘Undisputed’

By Cyclone -
Lil Wayne recently sat down with ESPN’s Undisputed. He chopped it up about the controversial racial comments made by Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant. He also sat down with Skip Bayless to talked about his Roc Nation announcement, Aaron Hernandez, and his current situation with Cash Money.


