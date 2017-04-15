Video: Joe Budden Confronts Complex Writer Angel Diaz

If you listen to Joe Budden‘s podcast, I’ll Name That Podcast Later, you know he has a bunch of conspiracy theories about the industry and its media entities. Now being a part of one of those entities with his new Complex show Everyday Struggle with gossip columnist DJ Akademiks, Joe gets the opportunity to confront an arch nemeis named Angel Diaz. Angel accused Joe of making up his beef up with Drake to promote his new album, which came out 3 months after the actual beef. Joe wanted to let Angel know that he was wrong face to face and this is what happened. They finally find Angel at around the 2:18 mark.