Video: Famed Jeweler Ben Baller Delivers Drake His $120,000 OVO Chain

Following the release of his new album ‘More Life‘, Drake ignores the mixed reviews and continues to celebrate. Here he receives his new $120,000 OVO owl chain customized by jeweler to the stars, Ben Baller. Ben and Drake began the collaboration back in February. The OVO owl is made up of 14-karat gold covered in pink, yellow, blue, and white diamonds with a matching chain. Check the clips and the detailed pics below.
