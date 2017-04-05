Video: Famed Jeweler Ben Baller Delivers Drake His $120,000 OVO Chain

Following the release of his new album ‘More Life‘, Drake ignores the mixed reviews and continues to celebrate. Here he receives his new $120,000 OVO owl chain customized by jeweler to the stars, Ben Baller. Ben and Drake began the collaboration back in February. The OVO owl is made up of 14-karat gold covered in pink, yellow, blue, and white diamonds with a matching chain. Check the clips and the detailed pics below.

@benballer out here going insane 🌺 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Apr 3, 2017 at 7:19pm PDT