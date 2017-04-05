Video: Famed Jeweler Ben Baller Delivers Drake His $120,000 OVO Chain

By Cyclone -
0
7

Following the release of his new album More Life, Drake ignores the mixed reviews and continues to celebrate. Here he receives his new $120,000 OVO owl chain customized by jeweler to the stars, Ben Baller. Ben and Drake began the collaboration back in February. The OVO owl is made up of 14-karat gold covered in pink, yellow, blue, and white diamonds with a matching chain. Check the clips and the detailed pics below.

@benballer out here going insane 🌺

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

#benballer x #drake . He gave him the new chain

A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akadmiks) on

Next page

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY