Video: 50 Cent Punches Aggressive Fan

50 Cent was performing with The Lox at Baltimore Soundstage and decided to reach into the crowd to shake hands with a woman in a flowered dress. She got overly excited and grabbed his arm and pulled him off the stage. 50 appears to have thrown a punch to free himself from the women’s grasp and get back on stage.

The woman let go and later came up on the stage at 50‘s request. She accepted the invitation and ended up twerking like his backup dancers.

No other incidents occurred. Watch the clip of the incident below.

