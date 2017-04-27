SummerJam 2017 Lineup Announced



Hot 97 just announced the lineup for the Stadium & Festival stages for the 2017 SummerJam. The Festival stage will feature Young M.A, Dave East, D.R.A.M. and others. The Stadium Stage will feature French Montana, DJ Khaled and friends, Funk Flex and friends and Faith Evans with a “20 Years of B.I.G.” performance with Mister Cee. The rest of the acts include Tory Lanez, Chris Brown, Joey Bada$$, Trey Songz, Fat Joe and Remy Ma, Jidenna, Desiigner, Migos, Konshens and Charly Black. SummerJam 2017 takes place June 11th at MetLife Stadium. Tickets go on sale April 28th.