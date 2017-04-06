Rick Ross Gets 5 Years Probation For Pistol Whipping Incident

MMG‘s head honcho Rick Ross while celebrating the release of his new album ‘Rather You Than Me‘ gets good news about his recent legal issues. He just announced that he won’t serve any jail time for charges of aggravated assault and battery after he and his bodyguard allegedly pistol whipped two workers at his Fayetteville, GA home. Ross pleaded no contest to all of the charges and was sentenced to time served with 5 years probation and a $10,000 fine. During the 5 years he can’t use drugs or alcohol, must undergo anger management, can’t possess firearms, and can’t have any contact with the victims. Check out Rozay‘s tweets about the situation.
God is Great
— Yung Rénzél 🏇 (@rickyrozay) April 4, 2017
back to da money
— Yung Rénzél 🏇 (@rickyrozay) April 5, 2017
Perfect day to boss up
— Yung Rénzél 🏇 (@rickyrozay) April 5, 2017