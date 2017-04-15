New Music: Wiz Khalifa – Get It On Your Own / Lost Files / Coachella

To celebrate the seven year anniversary of the release of his classic mixtape Kush & OJ, Wiz Khalifa links up with producer Cardo to drop three new songs titled “Get It On Your Own,” “Lost Files,” and “Coachella” via his website kushnoj.com.

