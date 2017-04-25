New Music: Wale ft. PnB Rock – Dilemma (Fucking Tonight)

By Cyclone -
0
3

Wale and PnB Rock team up for a new collab titled “Dilemma (Fucking Tonight)”. Off of DJ Luna‘s upcoming mixtape. Wale’s new album SHINE hits stores on May 5th.

Wale – Dilemma (F**king Tonight) Feat. PnB Rock

Next page

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY