New Music: SonReal – So Far

Canada’s SonReal returns with a new record titled “So Far”. Produced by Rush. He had this to say about the track.

“I just wanted to bring my fans something with a little bit of all my styles in one,” says SonReal. “We are dropping a ton of new music this year and it all starts with this.”

